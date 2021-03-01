OTT Revenues to Hit $94B in 2026, Per Digital TV Research
Would be almost double the revenue generated in 2020
LONDON—OTT revenue in North America is showing no signs of slowing, according to Digital TV Research, as by 2026 it will generate a projected revenue of $94 billion, nearly double the amount of revenue for 2020 ($49 billion). OTT revenue accounts for both TV episodes and movies.
The U.S. is projected to make up a majority of that revenue. In 2020, the U.S. accounted for about $46 billion of the $49 billion in total revenue. By 2026, that number will increase to $88 billion, per Digital TV Research. Canada is expected to double its OTT revenue between 2020 and 2026, to $5.4 billion.
In just 2021, Digital TV Research projects that OTT revenue will increase by about $10 billion, thanks in large part to SVOD. In 2020, SVOD accounted for $32.5 billion in North America’s total OTT revenue; for 2021 that number is expected to increase to $40.15 billion. By 2026, SVOD revenue is estimated to be generating $54.39 billion.
However, the largest OTT growth sector will be AVOD. AVOD’s 2020 revenue was $10.69 billion. It will jump nearly $3 billion according to Digital TV Research’s 2021 forecast. However, projections for AVOD revenue skyrocket to $32.61 billion by 2026.
For more information, visit www.digitaltvresearch.com.
