OTT Revenues to Hit $94B in 2026, Per Digital TV Research

LONDON—OTT revenue in North America is showing no signs of slowing, according to Digital TV Research, as by 2026 it will generate a projected revenue of $94 billion, nearly double the amount of revenue for 2020 ($49 billion). OTT revenue accounts for both TV episodes and movies.

The U.S. is projected to make up a majority of that revenue. In 2020, the U.S. accounted for about $46 billion of the $49 billion in total revenue. By 2026, that number will increase to $88 billion, per Digital TV Research. Canada is expected to double its OTT revenue between 2020 and 2026, to $5.4 billion.

In just 2021, Digital TV Research projects that OTT revenue will increase by about $10 billion, thanks in large part to SVOD. In 2020, SVOD accounted for $32.5 billion in North America’s total OTT revenue; for 2021 that number is expected to increase to $40.15 billion. By 2026, SVOD revenue is estimated to be generating $54.39 billion.

However, the largest OTT growth sector will be AVOD. AVOD’s 2020 revenue was $10.69 billion. It will jump nearly $3 billion according to Digital TV Research’s 2021 forecast. However, projections for AVOD revenue skyrocket to $32.61 billion by 2026.

(Image credit: Digital TV Research)