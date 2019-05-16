Oscar Juste Appointed Ross VP of Sales for EMEA, Asia and LATAM

Oscar Juste

OTTAWA—Oscar Juste, who has been with Ross Video since April 2016, will be taking over a new role within the company, the position of vice president of sales for the EMEA, Asia and Latin America regions.

Juste most recently served as the company’s director of sales for EMEA, for what Ross describes as the region’s most successful period ever.

“Oscar very quickly established himself as a key member of our sales leadership team and has consistently over-delivered on the challenging targets set for his region,” said Jeff Moore, Ross Video’s executive vice president and CMO. “His business acumen and highly focused approach have been valuable assets to Ross, and I’m sure he’ll enjoy even greater success in this new and expanded role.”