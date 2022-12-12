Orban Announces Dolby Atmos Upmixer for Television
The Orban AtmoSphere automatically upmixes any legacy content to Dolby Atmos in real-time
PENNSAUKEN, N.J. —Orban Labs has announced the availability of Orban AtmoSphereTM, its Dolby Atmos upmixer, designed to deliver a consistent surround sound experience.
The Orban AtmoSphere automatically upmixes any legacy content, including mono, stereo and 5.1 audio to Dolby Atmos in real-time.
“Our Orban AtmoSphere upmixer enables television broadcasters to provide their viewers with consistent immersive audio programming without image collapses caused by legacy non-Atmos content.” said David Day, president of Orban, which is a leader in audio processing for TV, radio and internet broadcasting. “The U.S. patent-protected AtmoSphere technology also alleviates the costs of remixing legacy content to accommodate Dolby Atmos mixes.”
Dolby Atmos is a technology that adds overhead action effects as well as subtle atmospheric and object-based locational effects that places the listener in a '3D sphere of sound’ for a more realistic sense of acoustic space than provided by traditional surround 7.1 systems. Orban AtmoSphere is available as standalone hardware and on the Ross softGear platform, the company said.
More information is available at www.orban.com (opens in new tab), or via email (info@orban.com) and phone (856-719-9900).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
