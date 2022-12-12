Orban Announces Dolby Atmos Upmixer for Television

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. —Orban Labs has announced the availability of Orban AtmoSphereTM, its Dolby Atmos upmixer, designed to deliver a consistent surround sound experience.

The Orban AtmoSphere automatically upmixes any legacy content, including mono, stereo and 5.1 audio to Dolby Atmos in real-time.

“Our Orban AtmoSphere upmixer enables television broadcasters to provide their viewers with consistent immersive audio programming without image collapses caused by legacy non-Atmos content.” said David Day, president of Orban, which is a leader in audio processing for TV, radio and internet broadcasting. “The U.S. patent-protected AtmoSphere technology also alleviates the costs of remixing legacy content to accommodate Dolby Atmos mixes.”

Dolby Atmos is a technology that adds overhead action effects as well as subtle atmospheric and object-based locational effects that places the listener in a '3D sphere of sound’ for a more realistic sense of acoustic space than provided by traditional surround 7.1 systems. Orban AtmoSphere is available as standalone hardware and on the Ross softGear platform, the company said.