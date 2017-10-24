Orange Goes With Harmonic for IPTV, OTT Delivery

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Telecommunications operator Orange is hitching its latest update for its IPTV and OTT video delivery architecture with Harmonic.

At the heart of the workflow is Harmonic’s Electra-software-based system. the Electra system, and other Harmonic platforms being used by Orange, support next-generation codecs like HEVC and offer cluster capabilities, enabling Orange to deliver higher video resolution, up to UHD HDR, at low bit rates.

Using the Harmonic video delivery setup, Orange is able to provide its subscribers a wide channel offering, including 160 SD and 30 HD channels for OTT, as well as 126 SD and 40 HD channels for IPTV.