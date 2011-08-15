Orad to intro next-generation graphics at IBC

Orad Hi-Tech Systems will introduce the second generation of its HDVG graphics-rendering platform at the IBC Show next month. The HDVG+ is a native 64-bit system, which offers significant processing and rendering power enhancements.

Available in October 2011 in a compact 3U rack mounted system, the HDVG+ can be equipped with up to 16 GB of RAM, which allows loading of much heavier and complex graphic scenes to the render engine. The HDVG+ takes advantage of the latest Intel motherboard and is based on hyper thread multicore CPUs for greater computing power.

The Orad render engine was optimized to further enhance performance. The HDVG+ is based on the latest NVIDIA graphics board, which greatly improves the real time performance of the system.

The HDVG+ will become available across Orad’s entire range of real-time graphics solutions, including its ProSet virtual studio, Maestro graphics suite, 3DPlay channel branding system, Interact interactive graphic system and PowerWall, Orad’s video wall display system.

The HDVG+ benefits from the render engine’s latest feature set, including time line triggers, that with its dynamic logic engine further enhances the graphic scene’s intelligence without requiring scripting. Other new features such as real-time shadows, hard mask shadows and cubic mapping take the scene’s photorealism to a new level.