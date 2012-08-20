Orad to Debut TD Control for Broadcast Graphics at IBC 2012

AMSTERDAM—Orad will present the latest in its line of on-air, studio, MAM, sports and video server technology at IBC 2012 in Amsterdam, Sept. 7-11.

Orad will debut TD Control, which streamlines video box production workflows by consolidating video sources and graphics, delivering a single composited image to the switcher. Designed for technical directors/switcher operators, TD Control gives users the ability to switch, while on air, from six video sources to six completely different video sources with one click of a button. Users have access to an assortment of video box layouts as well as the ability to create their own video box layouts and store them as a preset for fast recall.

Orad PlayMaker



The company will also feature PowerPlay, a turnkey post-production solution for managing live sports productions, as well as PlayMaker, Orad’s next generation sports replay server, which provides up to eight I/O channels of high quality ingest in multiple video formats, with synchronized slow motion replay, and powerful yet simple editing tools.

Orad will also showcase iFind, a sophisticated media management solution that provides users with the ability to manage the essential elements of a professional broadcast server, graphics and archive systems from a web browser. Powerful search, workflow and management functionality are available, which can be tailored to a station’s individual requirements in order to maintain a smooth day-to-day operation.

Orad will also show a new feature for Interact, which enables presenters to control graphical content directly on their touchscreens, video walls and other input devices. The latest new feature includes interacting with live web content from within the interactive graphics. Its dedicated OradTouch application enables presenters to interact with the graphics using their iPad and control the content and flow of production while moving around the production space freely.

The company will also showcase a new enhancement for its MVP product, which provides fast preparation of captivating sports highlight clips to better visualize critical plays, flow of the game, and post-game analysis. New enhancement features include: virtual camera flights between two real cameras, erasing players from the field while the video is still running, viewing a play as it is drawn on the coach’s drawing board, comparing the position and technique of individual athletes, drawing a specific player in color on top of a black and white background, breaking down a play into a sequence of frames to better analyze the player’s movements, and more.

New features for Orad’s Maestro graphics system include new graphics MAM system support, connection to social networks, integration to Quantel NLE, 3D transitions, support for MOS 2.8, videoEngine control, and SceneEdit2 to edit graphics during playout.

The company will also demo its 3DPlay advanced channel branding solution; Morpho real-time, 3D character generator, now with dual channel (PGM/PGM) option, 3D transitions, custom effects creation, support for object grouping inside pages, single character text effects, and connection to social networks; and its ProSet high-end virtual studio solution.

Orad will be in Stand 7.B27.