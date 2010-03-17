Orad to Debut Blend 3D Graphics System



At NAB, Orad will unveil its new Blend channel in a box solution. Blend provides HD/SD video playout coupled with 3D real-time graphics in a single box.



With Blend, a channel dedicated to video clips playback and a channel dedicated to graphics playout coexist. Both channels are controlled from the same user interface by a single operator.



As a file based video server, Blend enables broadcasters to rely on all commonly used file formats, codecs and wrappers. Clips can be played back in SD, HD and even uncompressed HD is supported, and can be copied to the local storage while on air without disturbing the current playout. In addition, with Blend, broadcasters can choose to trigger clips’ playback either manually or from automation using standard VDCP protocol.



Blend provides broadcasts with full use of graphic elements such as multiple tickers, lower thirds, full frames, and animated logos to graphics without requiring scripting or programming. Blend’s video output can be captured by its graphic playout enabling squeeze backs of the video during credits or any 3D DVE effects.



Blend provides external access to storage, the ability to replace faulty hard drives while on air, hot swappable power supplies, mechanical and software bypass, and Raid configuration for both system disks and storage. Blend supports 16 channels of embedded audio (8 pairs) supporting mixing, presets and cross fades.



Orad will be at Booth SL2014.



