Orad RealSet Augmented Reality Enhances RBC TV Production

RBC TV, Russia’s 24-hour news channel, enhanced its studio news production workflow with Orad’s RealSet Augmented Reality and PowerWall 4k resolution graphics. The combination facilitates a new on-air look with rich graphics projected across ten 55" monitors.

The new Orad-driven workflow lets RBC TV display complex financial, electoral and numerical data as 3D virtual graphs with X and Y axes. The virtual graphs are inserted onto the set, providing viewers with real-time graphic visualization of the numerical data in a format that is much easier to read and digest. RBC TV also incorporates Orad’s Interact solution, controlling graphics for the augmented reality and video wall via an iPad.