Orad RealSet Augmented Reality Enhances RBC TV Production
RBC TV, Russia’s 24-hour news channel, enhanced its studio news production workflow with Orad’s RealSet Augmented Reality and PowerWall 4k resolution graphics. The combination facilitates a new on-air look with rich graphics projected across ten 55" monitors.
The new Orad-driven workflow lets RBC TV display complex financial, electoral and numerical data as 3D virtual graphs with X and Y axes. The virtual graphs are inserted onto the set, providing viewers with real-time graphic visualization of the numerical data in a format that is much easier to read and digest. RBC TV also incorporates Orad’s Interact solution, controlling graphics for the augmented reality and video wall via an iPad.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox