Orad invests in IBIS

Orad Hi-Tec signs deal to invest in 63 percent of Integrated Broadcast Information Systems Limited, (IBIS) with option to increase to 100 percent. As part of the deal, Orad will invest $2.11 million, and completion of the transaction is expected within the next 3 months.

IBIS was established in 1991 and specializes in the growing market of MAM for fast turn-around file based workflows in sports and news.