Orad Debuts Morpho V.3.0

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY—Orad introduces Morpho v3.0. The solution adds graphic design tools and flexible playout capabilities, facilitating an efficient and easy 3D workflow for character generation.



The release expands on Morpho’s robust capabilities, introducing features including support for native 64-bit with real-time graphics rendering.



The release makes it easier to use and connect to external systems and data sources with added effects options to create richer broadcast graphics, according to CEO and President Avi Sharir.



Morpho 3.0 dual-channel machines can be configured to enable two independent program outputs (PGM+PGM), alternatively to the existing preview/program configuration. The new functionality gives broadcasters the option to simultaneously broadcast two different languages, or split the production to full-frame content and supers / lower thirds.



Morpho incorporates content from Twitter and Facebook as part of the graphics. The connection to social media data sources follows Morpho’s easy-to-use approach where no scripting or programming knowledge is required.



Morpho’s graphic customization capabilities now include full 3D transition effects, the creation of custom-made animation and rich-text effects, as well as the ability to group and animate objects. Morpho also streams web content, such as webpages and Skype, mapping the stream as a texture onto 2D or 3D objects. Some menus, like the text editor, now accommodate new functions and increase usability.



