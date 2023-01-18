ΟΟΟΝΑ Partners with Hudson Rock to Add New Security Features

TEL AVIV—OOONA, a global provider of professional management and production tools for the media localization industry, has added new security features to its Integrated platform through a partnership with Hudson Rock. The move will help protect customers against cybercrime.

Hudson Rock is a cybercrime intelligence company specializing in threat intelligence solutions. It is manned by a team with a background in the Israel Defense Forces' prestigious 8200 Cyber Unit.

"Our cybercrime intelligence allows companies to identify and deal with cyberattacks originating from compromised credentials," explained Roi Carthy, CEO at Hudson Rock. "This guarantees higher threat prevention rates, limiting the chances of your company’s processes being disrupted. Cavalier, our threat intelligence monitoring and notification platform, notifies security teams about employees, customers, partners and third parties that had their computers compromised through global malware spreading campaigns. We offer an API integration of Cavalier into any platform and are very pleased to have added OOONA to the list of companies we integrate with."

"Security has naturally been one of our prime concerns in servicing global media businesses around the world," says Wayne Garb, OOONA co-founder and CEO. "We have spent a lot of time and effort to be able to guarantee the security of our clients’ content. OOONA is ISO 27001 certified, uses multi-factor authentication, performs ongoing penetration testing and has also passed a number of security audits by major streaming platforms. We wanted to do more than that and be able to offer our enterprise clients complete peace of mind regarding the users accessing their system. We have now gone a step further and are excited to announce the integration into our platform of Hudson Rock’s Cavalier, a system recognized as one of the best threat intelligence solutions in the market."

OOONA Integrated is a combination of OOONA Manager and the full suite of OOONA Tools that provides a complete system to handle addresses any media localization need. Hosted on AWS and continuously tested and monitored, OOONA Integrated is a secure and scalable solution for use by organizations of any size. Cavalier, its latest security feature, makes OOONA Integrated the first media localization platform in the market to incorporate safeguards against intelligence threat ransomware, business espionage, breaches and network overtakes.