ONE Media 3.0 Hires So Vang as VP, Emerging Technologies

HUNT VALLEY, Md.—So Vang is joining the ONE Media 3.0 team as its new vice president for Emerging Technologies, the Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary announced.

Vang, who was most recently the vice president of Advanced Technology at NAB, will be tasked with engineering elements of ONE Media 3.0’s overall deployment of next-generation broadcasting and related technologies. This will include the tactical decisions on the deployment of current broadcast systems and platforms, including new business use cases, per ONE Media 3.0.

During his time at NAB, Vang led the strategy and technology development for deployment of ATSC 3.0. He also worked with broadcasters, consumer electronics companies and broadcast equipment vendors to support the launch of the NextGen broadcast system across the country. His previous experience also includes time at CableLabs as vice president of Advanced Media Platforms.

“We’re delighted to welcome So as a key contributor to our executive group,” said Mark Aitken, ONE Media 3.0’s president. “He brings a wealth of direct, critical experience to the cutting edge of broadcasting. His in-depth work on many of the technologies we are pursuing, along with his extensive relationships with a host of industry players, will add immense value to our deployment efforts. He’s part of an elite corps of innovative thinkers, and we are extremely happy to have him join our team.”

“Being on the razor’s edge of innovation in the broadcast world is the heart of ONE Media 3.0’s mission” said Vang. “I’m pleased to be part of the team and look forward to contributing to that vision.”