OmniBus Systems helps Astro's B.yond HD service bring World Cup to Southeast Asia

MEASAT Broadcast Network Systems, a subsidiary of the Astro All Asia Networks recently used the iTX broadcast automation and playout platform from OmniBus Systems to launch its new Astro B.yond HD service. Astro, Malaysia’s largest pay-TV operator, went live with Astro B.yond HD at the end of 2009, and earlier this year increased its iTX infrastructure to include 10 dedicated channels for live coverage of all 64 matches of the 2010 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Using the many modules found within the iTX platform, Astro B.yond has launched the first HD broadcast from Astro to direct-to-home (DTH) satellite operators in Southeast Asia, in the 1080i format. The company will soon introduce PVR and VOD services, together with IP connectivity.

Combining all the functions of a conventional chain in a single, integrated suite of software applications, iTX is flexible, open and feature-rich, and offers a significantly more configurable and responsive end-to-end solution for a wide range of operating environments. With market-beating support for SD and HD formats, and ability to integrate with third-party systems, iTX delivers a powerful solution while significantly reducing the investment required to launch and operate high-quality channels in broadcast, IPTV, mobile TV, disaster recovery and business continuity applications.