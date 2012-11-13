Olympusat Telecom Partners with Akamai and KIT digital

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. – Olympusat Telecom, U.S. developer and distributer of independent Hispanic, specialty, and faith and family television networks, has entered into a strategic partnership with KIT digital, a video management software and services company, and Akamai Technologies, creator of a cloud platform for delivering secure, high-performing user experiences to any device.



This partnership will enable Olympusat Telecom to provide customers with reliable and robust video and multimedia experience. KIT digital’s KIT Cloud Solution and Akamai’s Sola Media Solutions enable the online distribution of content.



This partnership enables Olympusat Telecom to offer a customized, cloud-based video management solution to its customers that enhances the streaming video experience for their end users, while providing unique content management features with the scalability needed to meet the surging demands of online video users worldwide. It also allows the company’s customers to deliver robust video experiences to the edges of the cloud while expanding their content to multi-screen platforms and devices.



“Akamai’s unparalleled knowledge and experience in content optimization and delivery across multiple devices and platforms worldwide provides us with the flexibility and reliability that we need for our entertainment television and video-centric customers and KIT digital’s video management capabilities will ensure a feature rich video offering for our customers,” said Olympusat Telecom President C. Austin Powers.



“With Akamai’s cloud-based Sola Media solutions, Olympusat Telecom has a highly scalable platform that supports live and on-demand video delivery at the highest possible quality across devices, networks and geographies,” said Brad Rinklin, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of global alliances at Akamai.



Under the terms of the agreement Olympusat Telecom will offer four new core services that will complement its strategic business units (television networks, distribution, video transport, digital production and telecom businesses).



Akamai’s cloud-based content delivery network will enable Olympusat Telecom to push streaming video content out to the edges of their network, utilizing KIT digital’s interface. The company will also be able to store video and media files for their customers using KIT digital’s storage vault offering, which will enable customers to upload various forms of media without needing internal infrastructure. Olympusat Telecom will enable their customers to transcode video into different bit rates and formats using a multi-platform approach and reaching all devices, and their customers will also be able to publish online video, mobile video, and social video in real-time and reach audiences anywhere and everywhere in concert with their online branding strategy.



