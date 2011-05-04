Olympus Unveils $300 Pocket 1080p Camcorder

CENTER VALLEY, PA.: The latest video device from Olympus is yet another entry in the robust-features-in-a-tinier-form-factor department. The pocket-sized LS-20M Linear PCM is the company’s first device that captures and edits 1080p video while recording linear PCM stereo sound.



The LS-20M has a 2-inch LCD for video display, and a separate screen for displaying recording time, audio levels and battery life. It has a 4.1mm autofocus lens, 4x digital zoom and four special-effects settings. The camcorder is 5.3 inches long and weighs 5.4 ounces. It comes with a 2 GB SD card (though it can handle one as large as 32 GB), a rechargeable Lithium ion battery and a USB cable. An optional wireless remote can be added.



The LS-20M will be available in June for $299.99, Olympus says.