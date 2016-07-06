Olson Added as VP Product Management at NewTek
SAN ANTONIO—NewTek has appointed Brian Olson as its new vice president of product management, the company announced via a press release. Olson will lead strategic development for new and existing NewTek products.
Olson joins NewTek from Ross Video where he served as the director of marketing product management and business development for its XPression graphics system.
NewTek is currently working on IP video, specifically with its NDI workflow.
