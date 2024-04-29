Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame To Honor Blaise Labbe

OKLAHOMA CITY—The Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame will induct Blaise Labbe, a group news director for Sinclair Broadcast Group, May 2 at the 54th Anniversary Induction Gala at the University of Central Oklahoma.

The hall of fame recognizes Oklahoma natives or journalists who have served at least 10 years in the state. Membership is regarded as the highest journalistic honor in the state. Labbe oversees the news operations in 12 Sinclair markets across five states.

“I am very humbled by this honor. I come to work every day in hopes of making a difference. This recognition affirms that in some way I have. This is a very special moment, and I want to express thanks to my family, my coworkers and the mentors who have guided me through this incredible journey,” said Labbe.

Labbe has received many honors during his career, including recognition by the U.S. Secretary of Commerce with the National Minority Business Development Agency’s Cornerstone award, several Emmy Awards, a Telly Award and two National Award of Excellence from the National Association of Black Journalists.

"We at Sinclair are immensely proud of Blaise's induction into the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame. His remarkable contributions to journalism and unwavering commitment to excellence have helped shape our news operations and inspired countless professionals in the industry,” said Scott Livingston, senior vice president of news at Sinclair. “This recognition is a testament to his outstanding leadership and dedication.”

Labbe began his career in media in 1984 as a studio camera operator in Lawton, Okla.