OConnor Releases 2560 Ultimate Fluid Head

BURBANK, CALIF. – Oconnor, a provider of fluid heads, tripods and camera accessories, has unveiled its latest addition to its Ultimate series of fluid heads, the 2560. This lightweight fluid head was designed to support fully accessorized smaller cameras but can also be used with film cameras and large-sensor digital options.

The 2560 Ultimate Fluid Head delivers cinema standard positioning of controls, including brakes and rosettes. It also comes with OConnor’s sinusoidal counterbalance system, ultra-smooth pan and tilt fluid drag. The 2560 weighs in at 18 pounds and is able to support camera payloads up to 66 pounds at a 6-inch center of gravity above the platform.

The 2560 Ultimate Fluid Head will be available in June at a starting price of $13,750. OConnor is a Vitec Group brand based in Burbank, Calif.