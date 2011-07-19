NVerzion Exhibiting at the Texas Association of Broadcasters Show



SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - NVerzion has announced they are participating in the upcoming Texas Association of Broadcasters convention and tradeshow to exhibit their latest offerings in automation technology.



The company’s line of automated platforms features the NControl Gold Lite convenience package, a grouping of hardware and software, designed to help a broadcaster quickly get their channel to air. The software architecture reportedly offers an easily customizable interface for adjustment to any station’s needs. Packages can be expanded to accept numerous features including playout channels, archiving, video distribution, central casting, dish control and asset management.



NVerzion offers products to broadcasters of all sizes, with installations in 37 U.S. states, 16 countries and six continents.



NVerzion will be at TAB booth 101.



The TAB convention will be held Aug. 10-11 at the Renaissance Hotel in Austin.



