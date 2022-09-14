Nugen Audio Ships New Halo Vision Plug-In

AMSTERDAM—Nugen Audio is delivering its new Halo Vision plug-in designed for 3-D surround and immersive audio workflows and that it has added the Timecode View module to support launch of the software.

Halo Vision offers customizable, real-time visual analysis of surround and immersive audio operating in up to 7.1.2 channels for the AAX, VST3 and AU formats. The suite of analysis tools features a variety of modules that provides audio professionals with a clearer understanding of every aspect of their sound, the company said.

Halo Vision’s tool lineup includes Correlation Matrix, Correlation Web and Spectrum as well as an expanded version of the Frequency Haze and Location Haze functions and a True Peak meter for each channel. The modules offer mix engineers assistance in making decisions and troubleshooting so they can pinpoint problems that might be missed if they relied on their ears alone, the company said.

By function, the modules offer:

Timecode Video, which displays timecode in hours, minutes, seconds and frames to assist engineers in determining the precise location of errors.

Correlation Matrix, which displays the color-coded relationship between every channel and offers a larger arched meter for more detailed analysis and anti-correlation alerts at a user-defined threshold. The tool also displays a network of channels with an interconnecting line between each pair that lights up when the phase relationship between two channels becomes anti-correlated.

Frequency Haze, which displays content across the surround field with low frequencies at the center and high frequencies on the outer edge. With channels labeled in typical speaker positions, it provides a visualization of the perceived location of the audio, showing energy distribution across the surround field.

Spectrum, which when set to “combined” mode, displays a level-against-frequency graph of all channels in one spectrum. The “groups” mode groups channels into separate overlays.

True Peak Meter, which provides a dBTP level meter for each channel.

Halo Vision can be customized, re-arranged and resized for any specific workflow, making it well-suited for a broad spectrum of immersive sound projects, ranging from music to film, it said.