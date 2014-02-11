Nugen Audio Opens North American Office

NEW YORK—Nugen Audio, a U.K.-based provider of professional audio tools, has opened a new North American office in New York City and has appointed Simon Kerr as chief marketing officer. Kerr will oversee the company’s global marketing strategy out of the North American office.



Before joining Nugen, Kerr served as director of marketing communications for professional imaging products at Canon USA Inc., leading marketing strategy for the company’s professional SLR cameras, camcorders, and pro A/V products. There he spearheaded the launch and marketing of the Cinema EOS line of cameras. With a background in documentary filmmaking for TV, Kerr lectured in video production at Leeds Metropolitan University in the U.K. before migrating to New York 15 years ago.



“Simon brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the U.S. industry to his new role as CMO, and he's the ideal professional to lead the effort to expand our presence in North America,” said Jon Schorah, founder and creative director, Nugen Audio. “Establishing a base in New York will help us more directly reach and support the North American broadcast and post-production marketplace, and will enable us to provide enhanced service for our rapidly growing user base in the U.S.”



Nugen Audio’s new North American office is located at 59-26 Norman St., New York, NY.