NTT Electronics to Debut 3D HDTV Encoder

NTT Electronics MPC1010-3D HD television encoder

NTT Electronics will be showing off their new MPC1010-3D 3D high-definition television encoder at the NAB Show.



The unit perfectly synchronizes left-eye/right-eye HD images by time stamping and GOP synchronization of both compressed video streams. In addition to 3D applications, it can also serve as a 4K x 2K encoder using 4ch synchronization. NTT Electronics will be demonstrating both applications.



The company also plans to show its model HVE9100 100 ms low latency AVC/H.264 encoder.



NTT Electronics will be at booth SU7217.



