NPAW Joins CDN Alliance

BARCELONA—NPAW, a provider of video business intelligence and predictive analytics for streaming services, has joined the CDN Alliance as a founding member.

The CDN Alliance aims to promote the development of the global CDN space by addressing industry challenges in relation to bit, dynamic, and media delivery, security, and edge. It launched in September 2021 without any members to ensure its complete independence.

“With the support of NPAW and the rest of our newly announced founding members, we can now officially start working on our agenda of activities and establish the first working groups,” said Mark de Jong, chairman of the CDN Alliance. “We can’t wait to start tackling the CDN industry’s most pressing challenges and keep growing as a collective.”

As a provider of smart multi-CDN balancing solutions for the video streaming industry, NPAW will bring to the table its expertise in optimizing the delivery of dynamic video data based on the end user’s quality of experience.

“We are honored to be joining the CDN Alliance as a founding member and can’t wait to start working with the organization and the other member companies to bolster CDN capabilities at a global scale,” says Ferran G. Vilaró, CEO and co-founder of NPAW. “We look forward to sharing what we’ve learned through the building of our CDN Balancer and contributing to the industry’s growth.”

NPAW announced earlier this month its new CDN Balancer, an AI-powered system to automatically balance loads between CDNs. The solution relies on the company’s extensive quality of experience data.

More information the CDN Alliance is available here.