Norwegian broadcaster selects Agama for service quality assurance

Norway's TV 2 has chosen Agama Technologies to implement an Agama solution for service quality assurance in its headend and distribution environment. With the solution, TV 2 can ensure the quality of what enters and leaves its headend and distribution sites.

TV 2, owned by Danish publishing group Egmont, is Norway's largest commercial TV broadcaster, with an extensive offering of basic and premium SD and HD channels. To validate all incoming content and have full control of its multicast playout, the broadcaster has selected Agama to provide a solution for continuous and in-depth real-time monitoring of its complete channel lineup.

The Agama solution can detect everything from TS problems to encoding and service configuration issues. For channels with both a primary and a backup source, the solution automatically selects between the redundant sources for monitoring based on their availability, to always make sure that the monitored source is the one currently used.