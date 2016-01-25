Noonan Joins Broadcast Pix

BILLERICA, MASS.—Broadcast Pix announced that Jim Noonan has been brought on to serve as its key account manager. He began in the position on Jan. 18.

Noonan’s most recent position was as general manager of broadcast sales for Snell. Prior to that he worked at Pinnacle Systems as a senior sales representative. He also was the east coast regional sales manager positions with Snell and Wilcox, Grass Valley Group, and 3M Company.

Broadcast Pix is a provider of integrated production switchers for the broadcast industry.