Nominations for NewBay’s 2016 Best of Show Awards Extended to April 8

NEW YORK— Which new products will win the NewBay Media Best of Show Awards at the 2016 NAB Show?



Nominations are now being accepted. Exhibiting companies may submit new products for consideration in the third annual Best of Show program. Companies pay a fee to enter; winners are selected from among the nominees by panels of professional users and editors based on descriptions provided via the nomination form as well as on judges’ inspection at the convention.



Every product nominated, whether chosen for an award or not, will be featured in a special Best of Show Program Guide, to be distributed in eBook digital form after the convention to more than 100,000 NewBay publication readers.



(View the 2015 Program Guide.)



Awards will be given by NewBay Media publications TV Technology, Digital Video, Government Video, Video Edge, Radio magazine, Radio World, Pro Sound News and Sound & Video Contractor.



To learn more, click here or on thelogo at right. The nomination window has been extended to April 8.