Nixer Pro Audio Launches Compact AoIP Confidence Monitor and Mixing Unit

LUTON, U.K.—Nixer Pro Audio has expanded its range of AoIP (Audio-over-IP) monitors with the introduction of a compact version of its popular RL64 AoIP monitoring and mixing engine.

Shipping now, the RLC64 is designed to help broadcasters operating in Outside Broadcast (OB) and other live production environments, to move to IP infrastructures. With a depth of just 120mm, the 1U dual-purpose confidence monitor and audio mixing engine is ideal for IP-based OB vehicle and flypack installations, the company reported.

“As our customers migrate to IP infrastructures, they need reliable and proven equipment that integrates seamlessly into their existing spaces - especially when it comes to fixed install and OB retrofits,” says Nick Fletcher, founder and CEO of Nixer Pro Audio. “Our RLC64 Ravenna does exactly that. Because it is fully AES67 and ST 2110 compliant, and with its NMOS integration, the unit provides wider interoperability between vendors to minimize manual stream configuration.”

Designed to operate across both Dante and Ravenna IP-based networks, two versions of the RLC64 are available: the RLC64 Dante AES67 model and the RLC64 Ravenna AES67/ST2110 model. The RLC64 Ravenna is also NMOS IS-04 and IS-05 compliant to enable device discovery and connection management across a variety of IP endpoints. Both models are capable of creating a mix of up to 67 input sources in advanced broadcast workflows.

The space-saving RLC64 maintains the same straightforward user interface and features as Nixer Pro Audio’s original RL64, providing sound professionals with high quality confidence monitoring, fault finding and extensive mix facilities; but its compact form factor ensures easy installation even within the confines of tilted or shallow racks that are synonymous with outside broadcast and event-based production, the company explained.

It is designed to allow users to easily identify sources and potential issues and quickly navigate to any audio device on the network. The RLC64 menu is presented on a 6.6inch LCD screen delivering quick source touch screen navigation for access to all input sources in banks of 16 to give intuitive access to the full range of features.

Displaying comprehensive metering, routing and status information from a central position on the front panel, the RLC64’s screen can also be set to listen mode whereby touching a channel instantly routes to the LR output, ensuring confidence in audio signal integrity wherever it sits in the signal chain, the company said.

With two modes of operation, the RLC64 can create a mix of up to 64 x channels over a 1Gb AoIP connection, while an additional 2 x AES inputs and 3.5mm mic provides a total of 67 x input sources. Its mix mode allows for panning and level control on every channel, which can be configured as mono or stereo, while the main output has a 3-band EQ and Limiter.

With switchable metering between EBU or SMPTE standards, audio monitoring can be accessed via the RLC64’s integral full range drivers, a 3.5mm headphone socket or AES outputs via XLR connectors. Supporting multiple sample rates across 44.1kHz, 48kHz, 88.2kHz and 96kHz for maximum interoperability, the device also features full redundant power connectivity across a DC input socket or PoE on the primary RJ45 connector.

Firmware updates can be applied on the fly via a dedicated USB micro-AB connector on the front panel.

“IP infrastructures are proving to offer more flexibility, smaller footprints and reduced costs,” continues Fletcher. “Our RLC64 will make it easier and more cost-effective for broadcasters to make the transition to IP so they can take advantage of all these inherent benefits. Plus, its plug and play operation with super-intuitive UI ticks all the boxes for audio professionals in high pressure environments.”