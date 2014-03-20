Nipros to Introduce LCD Monitor/Viewfinders at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Nipros will introduce two new combination monitor/viewfinders to its expanding line of camera conversion systems and accessories. Nipros is sold and supported exclusively in the Americas by full-service alliance partner Samaserve.



For broadcasters and production studios that own multiple brand cameras, this camera agnostic solution provides a way to maximize their equipment investment. The product line includes new 5-inch (diagonal) HDF-HR500 and HDF-500 full HD color monitors/viewfinders designed to mount directly to the durable, flexible Nipros camera-agnostic HDS-300 rig. This rig is compatible with any video camera on the market today, including 4K units from Blackmagic Design, Canon and Sony.



The 5-inch HDF-HR500 includes a high-quality 1920x1080 HD LCD screen that features a variety of BNC connector types (HDMI, Component, RGB and Composite) as well as a built-in stereo headphone jack, remote control, tally and mono speaker. The HDF-500 version is similar in size, weight, and functionality but features an 800 x 480 resolution LCD screen with a narrower viewing angle.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Nipros will be in booth N314.