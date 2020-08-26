Nielsen Pushing for Unified Audience Measurement, Brown to Lead Effort

NEW YORK—Nielsen is working to transform its cross-media strategy by unifying measurement across linear TV, advanced TV and digital video solutions. To help with that effort, the company announced the appointment of Scott Brown to the role of general manager, Audience Measurement.

Brown is taking on the new role having most recently served as the CTO for Nielsen’s measurement products, leading the implementation of the cloud-base platform Nielsen’s current audience measurement product suite is now on.

In his role as general manager, Brown will oversee Nielsen’s efforts to rework its digital measurement methodology to create “a flexible, independent platform that can quickly adapt to evolving privacy and policy changes,” Nielsen said. He is also taking the lead on the effort to incorporate addressable advertising into TV measurement.

“Consumers are watching premium video in a fundamentally different way today than they were even five years ago,” said Eric Bosco, chief product officer for NielsenMedia. “We’re bringing together the ability to effectively plan, optimize and measure through the full funnel so that marketers can monetize this opportunity to the fullest extent. Scott will play a critical role in bringing all of our measurement solutions together to ensure that we meet the evolving needs of the market.”

“Nielsen has historically measured media types and platforms independently,” said Brown. “However, as convergence across all media types continue, the industry will require a single methodology for a holistic view that captures how digital, connected TV and other platforms perform alongside linear TV. This is the holy grail.”