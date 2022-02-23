Nielsen Adds Streaming Data to Its Media Planning Offering

NEW YORK—As a host of research companies race to provide better data on viewing and ad performance across platforms, Nielsen has announced that it will expand coverage offered by Nielsen Media Impact (NMI), its national media planning and optimization solution, to include streaming data from connected television sets (CTV).

This NMI enhancement, which will use Nielsen’s Streaming Platform Ratings data, will allow advertisers, agencies, and media owners to better understand the full cross-platform audience reach of TV, digital, radio, print, out-of-home, and streaming channels in their media planning scenarios, Nielsen said.

“Nielsen is committed to helping the industry make data-informed decisions about their media plans that maximize efficiency and drive results,” said Jay Nielsen, senior vice president of planning products at Nielsen. “With streaming data from the TV glass now available directly in our media planning tool, clients can more easily reach advanced audiences and navigate the fast changing landscape with the confidence that they’re spending every dollar as effectively as possible.”

In making the announcement, Nielsen noted that a growing portion of viewing on streaming apps has made it critical for marketers to plan across the platforms if they want to reach the right audiences and improve ROI.

According to Nielsen’s latest The Gauge report, consumers are spending an average of 180 billion minutes per week streaming content and that the addition of streaming data to NMI gives advertisers, agencies and media owners the most complete view of their plans’ footprints, Nielsen said.

This enhancement enables advertisers, agencies, and media owners to find cost efficiencies and determine optimal media mixes to reach advanced audiences and better achieve business goals, Nielsen said.