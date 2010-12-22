Nickelodeon UK extends distribution contract with Arqiva

Nickelodeon UK has extended its contract with UK-based terrestrial TV transmission infrastructure and services supplier Arqiva for the provision of uplink and satellite capacity for four Nickelodeon channels on the UK BSkyB platform. As part of the contract Arqiva is also providing a Remote Disaster Recovery system.

Arqiva provides management and distribution of over 400 TV channels to over 30 international platforms as well as transmission of the entire UK terrestrial TV network. It has the infrastructure and experience to help rights owners, program makers and broadcasters to create and capture content, and to manage and deliver television signals around the world.

Earlier this year, Arqiva, purchased Thomson high-power DVB-T2 transmission systems (including high-power RF transmitters and HD encoders) for the deployment of new HD services for the BBC. The system also employs MPEG-4 compression technology to conserve spectrum usage.