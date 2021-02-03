Nickelodeon to Produce Kid-Focused Super Bowl Pregame Show

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—Nickelodeon is going to the Super Bowl. After working with CBS Sports earlier this NFL postseason on a kid-centric broadcast, Nickelodeon is once again attempting to draw younger viewers with a pregame show and customized highlights of Super Bowl LV.

Nickelodeon and CBS Sports are partnering on the “Nickelodeon Super Duper Super Bowl Pregame Spectacular.” The half-hour program will be hosted by Nick stars Gabrielle Nevaeh Green and Lex Lumpkin, and will feature Super Bowl fun facts, “Nick-ified” season highlights and game predictions from special guests. The special will air on Nickelodeon on Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and re-air multiple times over the weekend.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7, the CBS pregame show will also feature a specially produced segment of Nickelodeon’s game show “Unfiltered.” In addition, customized Nick-ified highlights will air as part of CBS’ halftime coverage of Super Bowl LV.

Second screen content from Nickelodeon will also be available while fans watch the game on CBS. Social media accounts @Nickelodeon, @NFLonCBS and @CBSSports and NFL handles will feature Nickelodeon football highlights before and during the game. Interactive content, including polls, trivia and games, will be available at NFLNickPlay.com.

All of this comes after overwhelmingly positive responses from the Nickelodeon secondary broadcast of the NFL Wild Game between the New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears. CBS Sports said that broadcast gave Nickelodeon its biggest audience in nearly four years.

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Nickelodeon and build off the success and overwhelming positive response from the production of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon,” said Sean McManus, chairman, CBS Sports. “The 'Nick-ified' elements in our pregame and halftime programming, along with the second screen digital and social highlights, will be the perfect complement to CBS Sports' first-class broadcast of Super Bowl LV, allowing us to reach an even wider audience on Super Bowl Sunday across a variety of platforms as we continue to showcase the power of the ViacomCBS family."

Super Bowl LV takes place on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.