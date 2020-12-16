CBS Sports, Nickelodeon Partnering on Kid-Centric NFL Playoff Broadcast

HOLLYWOOD, Calif.—When CBS’ coverage of the NFL playoffs kicks off, it will include a special broadcast designed for kids to enjoy the game in a whole new way.

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon are partnering on this unique broadcast that will air on Nickelodeon simultaneously with the CBS Sports traditional broadcast. The Nickelodeon broadcast will feature kid-focused content, Nick-themed elements, guest reporters, original on-field graphics and a special halftime presentation.

Noah Eagle, CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and Nick star Gabrielle Nevaeh Green will call the game from the booth, with Lex Lumpkin, another Nickelodeon star, serving as a reporter during the game.

“This is a first of its kind presentation for the NFL together with Nickelodeon, and we are excited to create a unique telecast that will maximize the co-viewing appeal for kids and families, while maintaining the integrity of the game and its traditions,” said Sean McManus, chairman, CBS Sports.

Brian Robbins, president of ViacomCBS Kids & Family Entertainment says the Nickelodeon broadcast of the game will infuse Nick’s “sensibility of surprise and fun at almost every turn.”

Here’s a preview of what the broadcast will look like:

SpongeBob, Slime, and Googly Eyes, @NFLonCBS and @Nickelodeon will present the NFL like you’ve NEVER seen it before on Wild Card Weekend. Details on the January 10 broadcast here: https://t.co/NK00FW2vsN pic.twitter.com/x3wf1dqaIkDecember 15, 2020

In addition to the game broadcast, Nickelodeon will air the “The SpongeBob SportsPants Countdown Special” before the game, hosted by Denver Broncos’ Von Miller and featuring appearances from CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Eagle, Burleson and Green. The special halftime presentation will be a preview of Nickelodeon’s upcoming services “Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years.”

The NFL Wild Card Game will air on Nickelodeon, with streaming only available on mobile for free via the NFL app. NFLNickPlay.com will be the online destination for the Wild Card Game on Nick, providing content to entertain and educate kids about football.

While NFL games are still among the biggest draws for live TV, the league and networks that carry the games need to address the growing trend of younger generations using other avenues to watch content, including live sports.

The NFL Wild Card Game on CBS and Nickelodeon will be on Jan. 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET.