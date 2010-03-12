NFL’s Buffalo Bills installs Ross Video XPression

The Buffalo Bills professional football team has installed a Ross Video XPression 3D CG to drive large and small displays throughout Ralph Wilson Stadium, in Buffalo, NY.

The new XPression graphics platform provides 3D animation/tilting capabilities that will save the team’s video production department money it usually spends on outside animation costs. The system will also be used for the team’s gameday program.

Bryan Matthews, a video systems operator for the Bills‚ said the XPression “is a breath of fresh air in a tired CG market. Whether integrating my own animations, just supporting them or creating them from scratch, XPression takes broadcast computer graphics to the next level. Couple this with constant data stream from the Datalinq server, and your options as creator and operator are limitless.”

XPression’s real-time 3D engine offers users a way to integrate live game data with 3D elements into a multilayered 3D environment. It offers real-time layering and animation of 3D models, 2D and 3D text, rendered animations, live video and Web content. As a data-driven system, XPression is able to integrate real-time data into 3D graphics and animations with live connections to spreadsheets, databases, RSS feeds, newsroom editorial systems and other live data sources.