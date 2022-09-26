NFL Channel Launches on LG TVs
The deal will gives users access to the free streaming NFL Channel featuring original programming, shows from NFL Films, classic game broadcasts and more
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics USA and the National Football League (NFL) have inked a deal to launch the NFL Channel, the NFL's digital streaming channel on LG Channels, LG's free streaming service on LG Smart TVs.
The NFL Channel provides original programming, NFL Films shows, classic game broadcasts and more.
"We created our LG Channels streaming service to provide a robust selection of free content to LG Smart TV owners,” explained Matthew Durgin, LG's senior director of content services. “The opportunity to collaborate with the NFL and offer the NFL Channel provides a significant added value and truly elevates the LG Channels experience for our customers.”
LG Channels offers more than 350 channels and is available on LG Smart TV models (2016+) running webOS 3.0 or newer.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
