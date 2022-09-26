NFL Channel Launches on LG TVs

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J.—LG Electronics USA and the National Football League (NFL) have inked a deal to launch the NFL Channel, the NFL's digital streaming channel on LG Channels, LG's free streaming service on LG Smart TVs.

The NFL Channel provides original programming, NFL Films shows, classic game broadcasts and more.

"We created our LG Channels streaming service to provide a robust selection of free content to LG Smart TV owners,” explained Matthew Durgin, LG's senior director of content services. “The opportunity to collaborate with the NFL and offer the NFL Channel provides a significant added value and truly elevates the LG Channels experience for our customers.”

LG Channels offers more than 350 channels and is available on LG Smart TV models (2016+) running webOS 3.0 or newer.