NFL Adds Sports Betting Partners for 2021 Season

NEW YORK—The National Football League (NFL) has reached agreements with FOX Bet, BetMGM, PointsBet, and WynnBET to become Approved Sportsbook Operators for the 2021 NFL season. These agreements make all four operators eligible to purchase NFL in-game commercial units and other select NFL media inventory.

This past April, the NFL announced its first-ever U.S. sportsbook partnerships with Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel.

In addition to having the exclusive right to leverage NFL marks within the sports betting category, integrate into NFL O&O properties, and activate around retail and online sports betting, those deals also allow Caesars Entertainment, DraftKings and FanDuel to use their Approved Sportsbook Operator status to secure premium NFL advertising inventory during games and around ancillary programming, the league said.

No sportsbooks outside of these seven operators will be permitted to purchase this select NFL advertising and media inventory.

"We are pleased to announce this select group as Approved Sportsbook Operators," said Nana-Yaw Asamoah, vice president of business development for the NFL. "Along with our three Official Sports Betting Partners, this group of operators will help the League to engage fans in responsible and innovative ways this season as the sports betting landscape continues to evolve."

In support of the NFL's commitment to protect the integrity of the game and its fans, all operators have agreed to adhere to the NFL's core integrity policies, collaborate with the NFL on information sharing and advocacy efforts and support the NFL's responsible gambling efforts. All operators will also license Official League Data from the League's Official Data provider, Genius Sports.