NextGen Video Information System Alliance Announces New Members

RESTON, Va.—DigiCAP and three public broadcasters have joined the NextGen Video Information Systems Alliance (NVISA), a coalition of developers, manufacturers and broadcasters seeking to accelerate industry adoption of next-generation broadcast and OTT television systems, the alliance announced.

With the addition of DigiCAP to the alliance’s roster of regular members, the group now includes the full spectrum of ATSC 3.0 middleware solution providers working to make NextGen TV a reality, it said.

The public broadcasters joining as associate members include New Mexico PBS, Kentucky Educational Television and UNC-TV Public Media North Carolina. They join other broadcast members, including Capitol Broadcasting Company, News-Press & Gazette Company, OneMedia and Sinclair Broadcast Group.

“NVISA is extremely pleased to welcome these organizations as the alliance expands toward a truly global scope, supporting advanced next-generation TV services," said Edward Czarnecki, NVISA chairman and executive director. "The addition of these three public broadcasters also shows the key role that public TV will play in NextGen TV. ATSC 3.0 is starting to coalesce rapidly, with a growing number of station deployments. NVISA members are dedicated to realizing the enormous potential that ATSC 3.0 offers to transform broadcast television worldwide."

Joining NVISA is a sign of DigiCAP’s commitment to helping to build the NextGen TV ecosystem and market, said San Jin Yoon, DigiCAP senior vice president development. “NVISA's mission of driving innovation while minimizing fragmentation of solutions for information services is essential for the success of ATSC 3.0 deployment globally," he said.

The alliance also announced the formation of three new specialized working groups: the Bitcasting and Broadcast Internet working group; the Video Integrated Display Symbology (VIDS) working group; and the Advanced Emergency Information working group.

One of the first objectives of NVISA is successful deployment of enhanced emergency information solutions across the ATSC 3.0 ecosystem, the alliance said.