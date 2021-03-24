NextGen TV Now Broadcasting on Three Syracuse TV Stations

SYRACUSE, N.Y.—NextGen TV has arrived in Syracuse, as three local TV stations have begun broadcasting the ATSC 3.0-powered digital broadcast technology. The stations now offering NextGen TV are WSYR-TV, WTVH and WSTM-TV.

WSYR-TV is Syracuse’s ABC affiliate and is owned by Nexstar. WTVH is a Granite Broadcasting station and serves as the market’s CBS affiliate. Sinclair’s WSTM-TV is the local NBC affiliate.

For local consumers, if they use an antenna they will need to rescan their TVs to ensure full service; instructions are available via fcc.gov/rescan. Cable and satellite subscribers do not need to take any action to continue accessing the three local stations.

This latest deployment of the ATSC 3.0 standard was coordinated with the help of BitPath.

NextGen TV has been rolling out all across the country, with Syracuse the 25th market to launch the next-gen television standard. Others include Buffalo, N.Y., Las Vegas, Seattle, Phoenix, Tampa, Fla., Salt Lake City and Detroit.