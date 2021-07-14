NextGen TV Expands In Phoenix to 11 Stations

PHOENIX, Ariz.—NextGen TV has expanded in the Phoenix market, an early testbed for the technology, with 11 local stations now offering ATSC 3.0 broadcasts.

"Phoenix was the first NextGen TV launch in the nation, and we are pleased to be expanding the NextGen TV viewing opportunities for the Phoenix area," noted Anne Schelle, managing director of Pearl TV, the broadcaster business group that is coordinating NEXTGEN TV station launches. "NextGen TV isn't just better TV, it is a new enhanced TV experience that is revolutionizing how viewers interact with their home screens, by merging over-the-air TV with the internet. Viewers will be able to get the most out of live programming, such as news, events, and sports on even more channels."

The 11 local stations that have launched the ATSC 3.0 broadcasts in Phoenix are: The E.W. Scripps Company's KASW (CW, Channel 61) and KNXV (ABC, Channel 15), Fox owned-and-operated KSAZ (Fox, Channel 10) and KUTP (Fox10 Xtra, Channel 45), Meredith Local Media's KPHO (CBS, Channel 5) and KTVK (Independent, Channel 3), NBCUniversal owned KTAZ (Telemundo, Channel 39; finalizing its service availability by the end of the summer), Arizona PBS' KAET (PBS, Channel 8), TEGNA's KPNX (NBC, Channel 12), and Univision's KFPH-CD (UniMas, Channel 35) and KTVW (Univision, Channel 33).

Phoenix is one of the most advanced markets delivering NextGen TV broadcast services and is an area where NextGen TV services were extensively tested in recent years.