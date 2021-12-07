Houston, We Have a NextGen TV Launch

HOUSTON, Texas—In what is being billed as the largest NextGen TV launch to date, 10 local stations in Houston, the eighth-largest TV market in the United States, have launched ATSC 3.0 broadcasts.

The launches involved the following TV station groups and stations:

Fox Television Stations’ KTXH (My Network, channel 20) and owned-and-operated KRIV (FOX, channel 26).

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.’s KIAH (CW, channel 29).

Univision’s KFTH (UniMas, channel 67) and owned-and-operated KXLN (Univision, channel 45).

ABC owned-and-operated KTRK (ABC, channel 13).

Graham Media Group’s KPRC (NBC, channel 2).

Tegna’s KHOU (CBS, channel 11).

NBCUniversal-owned KTMD (Telemundo, channel 47).

University of Houston’s KUHT (PBS, channel 2).

The participating stations have worked together to ensure that current programming remains available to all viewers, regardless of whether their television service is provided over-the-air or by a cable or satellite company.

“Houston will now get the most out of live news, events, and sports programming, as NextGen TV merges over-the-air antenna TV with the internet, enhancing its information and entertainment value,” stated Ralph Rendon, vice president of creative services and programming for KRIV/KTXH, the Fox-owned duopoly in Houston. “Through a combined effort of investment, meeting critical deadlines, and deployment of powerful new technologies, we’re able to provide a better and more engaging audio and video experience for our viewers.”

“This launch took an extraordinary amount of collaboration among the 10 TV stations involved and is a clear demonstration of the entire industry’s commitment to NEXTGEN TV,” said Brett Jenkins, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. “Viewers will quickly notice the brilliant video and improved audio delivered by NextGen TV. But along with these enhancements come important upgrades in broadcaster’s ability to provide new customer experiences and services, allowing us to explore new business opportunities to meet the challenges of today’s evolving digital world.”