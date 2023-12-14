NextGen TV Comes to El Paso

Five TV stations in El Paso, Texas, the nation’s 91st biggest TV market, have launched ATSC 3.0 broadcasts (aka “NextGen TV”)

The stations are:

KDBC-TV (CBS/Sinclair)

KFOX-TV (Fox/Sinclair)

KTDO-TV (Telemundo)

KTSM-TV (NBC/Nexstar)

KVIA-TV (ABC/News-Press & Gazette)

The launch in El Paso follows a decade of development and months of planning and preparation by the local stations. KFOX-TV, which is owned by Sinclair, has converted to ATSC 3.0 transmissions. KFOX-TV will broadcast its own programming, as well as the programming of the other participating stations, in NextGen TV format. All programming of all participating stations will continue to be available in the existing DTV format, which can be received on all modern television sets.

BitPath, which is developing new data broadcasting services, led the planning process and coordinated efforts across the five television stations.

NextGen TV, which combines traditional OTA broadcasting with IP, is now available in more than 70 U.S. markets.