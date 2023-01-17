Nexstar Unveils New Ad Sales Structure and Leadership Team

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar has announced a new structure for its advertising sales efforts and unveiled the leadership team for those efforts, which will focus on a client-first, data-driven, multiplatform approach to sales.

“Nexstar’s diverse collection of brands and media assets make it uniquely qualified to re-write the rules for today’s modern media sales organization,” said the company’s recently appointed chief revenue officer, Michael Strober. “We are hiring best-in-class sales leaders, investing in cutting edge technology and creating new capabilities to meet the needs of today’s and tomorrow’s media advertising environment.”

Nexstar’s media properties include 200 owned or partner stations in 116 markets reaching 212 million people; The CW Network, America’s fifth broadcast network; the cable news network NewsNation; Antenna TV and Rewind TV multicast networks; and digital news and information properties such as The Hill and Best Reviews.

Leading the company’s efforts along with Strober are three experienced, proven media sales executives:

Todd Braverman, who joins Nexstar after a lengthy career in executive sales positions at Warner Media, has been named executive vice president/head of national sales, responsible for driving top-line sales performance by identifying go-to-market sales strategies for agencies, clients, and audiences. Mr. Braverman will ensure that Nexstar is a “must-buy” for advertisers who want to reach and engage audiences at scale across all of the company’s linear and digital platforms.

Brad Epperson, who previously served as senior vice president/business operations and services for NBCUniversal, has been appointed executive vice president/platform operations & technology and will lead ad operations, including campaign management, targeting, delivery and optimization. He will ensure that ad revenue commitments and client expectations are met and exceeded and will support revenue growth through the design, development, and implementation of new advanced platforms, systems, and technology.

Lori Tavoularis has been appointed chief business officer after serving as Nexstar Digital’s chief revenue officer/executive vice president, revenue operations since 2021. She will oversee the functional teams focused on developing next-gen advertising capabilities, ensuring that Nexstar is a high-performing enterprise sales organization providing portfolio-based marketing experiences and events for both clients and audiences. Importantly, Ms. Tavoularis will be responsible for building new functionality for Nexstar in the areas of measurement and insight, sales enablement, marketing solutions, and advertising products.

Braverman, Epperson, and Tavoularis will begin their new duties immediately and report to Strober.

“I am delighted to have Todd, Brad, and Lori join me as we transform Nexstar’s go-to-market strategy,” said Strober. “Each of them possesses the requisite skills and domain expertise to build a next-gen, agile media sales organization. Collectively we all share a common belief to challenge the status quo and to foster a culture of entrepreneurial spirit which has been a hallmark of the company since its founding.”