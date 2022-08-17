Nexstar TV Stations Raise $300+K for Kentucky Flood Victims

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar television stations across the country have concluded a ten-day fundraising drive that raised more than $300,000 to assist victims of the devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. The funds included a $25,000 donation from the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation to the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund of the Christian Appalachian Project (CAP).

More than 30 Nexstar television stations, led by WDKY-TV in Lexington, Kentucky, participated in the fundraising effort, including WOWK-TV in Charleston, West Virginia, WJHL-TV in Tri-Cities, Tennessee, WKRN-TV in Nashville, Tennessee, WATE-TV in Knoxville, Tennessee, WEHT-TV in Evansville, Indiana.

During the last two weeks, these stations and others in the Nexstar family, promoted and aired special programming examining the impact of the flooding and highlighting relief efforts. An on-screen QR code was displayed as part of the programming, enabling viewers to make donations to the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund of the Christian Appalachian Project to help those in need.

“We value partners like Fox 56 Lexington who saw the need in the community and looked for a tangible way to help,” said Guy Adams, president/CEO of Christian Appalachian Project. “The funds raised through this effort will be invaluable in helping CAP meet the long-term needs of families devasted by recent flooding. When the unthinkable happens, CAP is there to help people put their lives back together. We are grateful for the entire Nexstar family for helping to serve people in need in Appalachia.”

“The recent flooding experienced by my fellow Kentuckians has been catastrophic, with lives lost, billions of dollars in damage, and it will take us years to recover,” added Monte Costes, vice president and general manager of WDKY-TV, said: I know I speak for my Nexstar colleagues here in Appalachia and across the country when I say how proud we are to work for a company that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. It is core to Nexstar’s mission, and we are honored that the Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation has made this $25,000 donation to assist with flood relief efforts.”

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.