Nexstar Promotes Tracey Rogers to SVP and Regional Manager

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has promoted Tracey Rogers to senior vice president and regional manager for its broadcasting division, overseeing Nexstar television stations and digital operations in multiple markets across the country.

Rogers will begin her duties on September 5, and be based at the company’s headquarters in Irving, Texas. She will report to Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division.

An experienced industry veteran, Rogers has a long track-record of success and expertise in new business development, local news programming, and strategic planning across multiple media platforms. Rogers has served as vice president and general manager of WKRN-TV (ABC), the Nexstar television station serving Nashville, Tennessee (DMA# 27), since May 2017.

Under her leadership, the television station expanded its midday local newscast to a full hour and developed plans to launch a new hour-long local newscast at 3 p.m. CT on September 11. WKRN also added a one-hour lifestyle program called “Local on 2,” and launched several highly successful local sponsorship programs including “News 2 Gives Back,” which highlights the work of Nashville’s first responders, and “Take a Titan 2 School,” which gives schoolchildren the opportunity to compete for the chance to take a member of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans to class during the football season.

“Tracey has done an outstanding job with WKRN-TV, spearheading a consistent improvement in ratings, revenue and profitability,” said Alford. “She has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead highly effective and successful management, sales and news teams that deliver impactful results for our advertisers, marketers, and the local communities we serve. I’m proud to promote her to this new position and I look forward to her continued contributions to the Nexstar management team.”

During the course of her nearly 35-year career in broadcasting, Ms. Rogers served as general manager at WMC-TV (NBC) in Memphis, Tennessee (DMA #52) from 2014 to 2017, and at KAIT-TV (ABC), in Jonesboro, Arkansas (DMA #183), from 2011 to 2014. Prior to that, she served as news director at WMC-TV (NBC) in Memphis, Tennessee (DMA # 52), WAFF-TV (NBC), in Huntsville, Alabama (DMA # 81), and WPSD-TV (NBC) in Paducah, Kentucky (DMA #92).

“Nexstar Nation is comprised of a special group of people who have worked tirelessly to build the most respected media company in the country,” said Rogers. “I have had the great fortune to be part of this team over the past six years and have worked alongside the best in the media business at WKRN-TV in Nashville. I got my start in small market television. I am looking forward to getting back to my roots and working alongside the incredible General Managers and their teams in the markets that make up the backbone of Nexstar Nation. I am excited to work with Andy and the broadcast management team as Nexstar continues to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving media environment.”

Ms. Rogers earned her bachelor’s degree in mass communications with an emphasis on Broadcast Journalism from Middle Tennessee State University. She is also a graduate of the National Association of Broadcasters Executive Development Program. Ms. Rogers has been recognized with numerous awards for excellence in journalism, including an Edward R. Murrow Award.

Ms. Rogers has served as the past chairperson of the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters and currently serves as the chairperson of the Better Business Bureau of Middle Tennessee, and as a board member of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the Nashville Zoo Advisory.

Ms. Rogers, her husband and their family, will be immediately relocating from Nashville to the Dallas area.