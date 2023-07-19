Nexstar Promotes Larry Cottrill To VP/GM of Columbus Operations, Ohio

The station group also appointed Mitzi Coleman to VP/GM of broadcasting and digital operations serving Wheeling, West Virginia And Steubenville, Ohio

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has announced leadership promotions and appointments at two of its local TV markets.  

Larry Cottrill has been upped to to vice president and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations serving  Columbus, Ohio (DMA #32), including WCMH-TV (NBC4) and nbc4i.com, and their related mobile apps  and social media channels. 

In addition the station group announced the  appointment of Mitzi Coleman as vice president and general manager of its broadcast and digital  operations serving Wheeling, West Virginia (DMA #163), Steubenville, Ohio and parts of western  Pennsylvania, including WTRF-TV (CBS) and wtrf.com, and their related mobile apps and social media  channels. 

Cottrill is taking over for Ken Freedman, who is retiring after serving as  WCMH-TV’s vice president and general manager since 2017 and a 44-year career in broadcasting. Cottrill will begin his new duties on August 7, and report to Brandin Stewart, senior vice president and  regional manager for Nexstar.

Coleman is taking over for Roger Lyons, who is retiring after serving as WTRF-TV’s vice  president and general manager for the past 19 years and a nearly 50-year career in broadcasting. Coleman will begin her new duties immediately and report to Traci Wilkinson, senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar. 

Cottrill has led Nexstar’s broadcasting and digital operations serving Richmond, Virginia, including  WRIC-TV (ABC DMA #56) and wric.com, since their acquisition by Nexstar in 2017. 

Cottrill oversaw the  successful integration of WRIC-TV’s operation into Nexstar and directed the consolidation and realignment  of station operations. He and his team expanded local news coverage by seven hours per week and  launched WRIC-TV’s first news bureau in the state capital. During his tenure, WRIC-TV was recognized  with ten Edward R. Murrow regional awards for Excellence in Journalism, including three for Overall  Excellence. Mr. Cottrill also spearheaded the creation of several unique sponsorships for advertisers,  including “Positively Richmond,” highlighting local small businesses in the community, and the “Gift of  Light” campaign, designed to help needy children gain access to optometrists and affordable eyewear. 

Prior to WRIC-TV, Mr. Cottrill served in various professional capacities at WOWK-TV (CBS DMA #70), WTRF TV (CBS DMA #158), WVNS-TV (CBS DMA #159), and WBOY-TV (NBC/ABC DMA #169), where he was  integral to the successful negotiation of broadcast and content rights for West Virginia University (WVU)  sports, bringing various sports programming for the WVU Mountaineers to viewers across the state of  West Virginia. Earlier in his broadcast career, he served as general manager for West Virginia Radio  Corporation and Key Account Manager for Rutter Communications. His past experience also includes joint  ownership of Cava & Banko, PLLC, an accounting and consulting firm in Bridgeport, WV. 

“Larry is a great choice to succeed Ken as Vice President and General Manager of our Columbus media  properties,” said Stewart. “He is extremely familiar with Nexstar, our multiplatform business model  and our strategies for growth and service to the community. He’s done a great job at WRIC-TV, has been  successful everywhere he’s been, and instinctively knows how to connect with viewers, advertisers and  the community. I am looking forward to working with Larry in this new role and to continuing to burnish  the reputation and legacy of NBC4. Ken has been a great leader for WCMH-TV, and an outstanding leader  in the greater Columbus community—we wish him well in his retirement.”

Throughout her 20+ years in broadcast advertising, Coleman has consistently demonstrated the ability  to grow sales, revenue, and profitability, and the capacity to build highly-effective collaborative sales  teams, Nexstar said. 

“Mitzi is the ideal choice to succeed Roger and she will build on the station’s well-established legacy of  outstanding local news and service to the community,” said Wilkinson. “Throughout her career, Mitzi has developed a variety of unique and innovative sales, marketing, and sponsorship opportunities for  clients and spearheaded the development of new business for both linear and digital platforms. I am  looking forward to working with Mitzi as she takes on this new role. Roger has done a tremendous job  leading WTRF-TV since it was acquired by Nexstar in 2016, and we wish him well in his retirement.” 

Since 2020, Coleman has served as market sales manager and station manager for KTVL-TV CBS 10 and its sister station, NTVL-TV Southern Oregon's CW 11, in Medford, Oregon, where she was  responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of both stations, overseeing advertising  sales, sponsorships, and the development of new revenue streams. Under her leadership the sales team  created and executed several unique sponsorship opportunities for advertisers and marketers, including  “First Alert Fire,” sponsored by Keep Oregon Green, which provides fire-season tips and updates in  conjunction with the Oregon Dept of Forestry. She and her team also developed “Ask The Expert” in  partnership with Valley Immediate Care, producing a series of special segments in which a team of medical  professionals took viewer calls and the station produced multiple Public Service Announcements with  health tips based on the needs of the community. The PSAs and news segments appeared across multiple  platforms. 

Before joining KTVL-TV/NTVL-TV, Ms. Coleman served as senior region account manager for Spectrum  Reach, leading outreach to large national and regional advertisers including the State of Oregon, a wide  variety of auto dealership groups, and numerous medical facilities. Prior to working at Spectrum, she held  a variety of broadcast advertising and administrative positions of increasing responsibility. 

