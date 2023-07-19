Nexstar Promotes Larry Cottrill To VP/GM of Columbus Operations, Ohio

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has announced leadership promotions and appointments at two of its local TV markets.

Larry Cottrill has been upped to to vice president and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations serving Columbus, Ohio (DMA #32), including WCMH-TV (NBC4) and nbc4i.com, and their related mobile apps and social media channels.

In addition the station group announced the appointment of Mitzi Coleman as vice president and general manager of its broadcast and digital operations serving Wheeling, West Virginia (DMA #163), Steubenville, Ohio and parts of western Pennsylvania, including WTRF-TV (CBS) and wtrf.com, and their related mobile apps and social media channels.

Mitzi Coleman (Image credit: Nexstar)

Cottrill is taking over for Ken Freedman, who is retiring after serving as WCMH-TV’s vice president and general manager since 2017 and a 44-year career in broadcasting. Cottrill will begin his new duties on August 7, and report to Brandin Stewart, senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar.

Coleman is taking over for Roger Lyons, who is retiring after serving as WTRF-TV’s vice president and general manager for the past 19 years and a nearly 50-year career in broadcasting. Coleman will begin her new duties immediately and report to Traci Wilkinson, senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar.

Cottrill has led Nexstar’s broadcasting and digital operations serving Richmond, Virginia, including WRIC-TV (ABC DMA #56) and wric.com, since their acquisition by Nexstar in 2017.

Larry Cottrill (Image credit: Nexstar)

Cottrill oversaw the successful integration of WRIC-TV’s operation into Nexstar and directed the consolidation and realignment of station operations. He and his team expanded local news coverage by seven hours per week and launched WRIC-TV’s first news bureau in the state capital. During his tenure, WRIC-TV was recognized with ten Edward R. Murrow regional awards for Excellence in Journalism, including three for Overall Excellence. Mr. Cottrill also spearheaded the creation of several unique sponsorships for advertisers, including “Positively Richmond,” highlighting local small businesses in the community, and the “Gift of Light” campaign, designed to help needy children gain access to optometrists and affordable eyewear.

Prior to WRIC-TV, Mr. Cottrill served in various professional capacities at WOWK-TV (CBS DMA #70), WTRF TV (CBS DMA #158), WVNS-TV (CBS DMA #159), and WBOY-TV (NBC/ABC DMA #169), where he was integral to the successful negotiation of broadcast and content rights for West Virginia University (WVU) sports, bringing various sports programming for the WVU Mountaineers to viewers across the state of West Virginia. Earlier in his broadcast career, he served as general manager for West Virginia Radio Corporation and Key Account Manager for Rutter Communications. His past experience also includes joint ownership of Cava & Banko, PLLC, an accounting and consulting firm in Bridgeport, WV.

“Larry is a great choice to succeed Ken as Vice President and General Manager of our Columbus media properties,” said Stewart. “He is extremely familiar with Nexstar, our multiplatform business model and our strategies for growth and service to the community. He’s done a great job at WRIC-TV, has been successful everywhere he’s been, and instinctively knows how to connect with viewers, advertisers and the community. I am looking forward to working with Larry in this new role and to continuing to burnish the reputation and legacy of NBC4. Ken has been a great leader for WCMH-TV, and an outstanding leader in the greater Columbus community—we wish him well in his retirement.”

Throughout her 20+ years in broadcast advertising, Coleman has consistently demonstrated the ability to grow sales, revenue, and profitability, and the capacity to build highly-effective collaborative sales teams, Nexstar said.

“Mitzi is the ideal choice to succeed Roger and she will build on the station’s well-established legacy of outstanding local news and service to the community,” said Wilkinson. “Throughout her career, Mitzi has developed a variety of unique and innovative sales, marketing, and sponsorship opportunities for clients and spearheaded the development of new business for both linear and digital platforms. I am looking forward to working with Mitzi as she takes on this new role. Roger has done a tremendous job leading WTRF-TV since it was acquired by Nexstar in 2016, and we wish him well in his retirement.”

Since 2020, Coleman has served as market sales manager and station manager for KTVL-TV CBS 10 and its sister station, NTVL-TV Southern Oregon's CW 11, in Medford, Oregon, where she was responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of both stations, overseeing advertising sales, sponsorships, and the development of new revenue streams. Under her leadership the sales team created and executed several unique sponsorship opportunities for advertisers and marketers, including “First Alert Fire,” sponsored by Keep Oregon Green, which provides fire-season tips and updates in conjunction with the Oregon Dept of Forestry. She and her team also developed “Ask The Expert” in partnership with Valley Immediate Care, producing a series of special segments in which a team of medical professionals took viewer calls and the station produced multiple Public Service Announcements with health tips based on the needs of the community. The PSAs and news segments appeared across multiple platforms.

Before joining KTVL-TV/NTVL-TV, Ms. Coleman served as senior region account manager for Spectrum Reach, leading outreach to large national and regional advertisers including the State of Oregon, a wide variety of auto dealership groups, and numerous medical facilities. Prior to working at Spectrum, she held a variety of broadcast advertising and administrative positions of increasing responsibility.