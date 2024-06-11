Nexstar Names Lisa Taylor SVP of Digital Ad Sales

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group has appointed Lisa Taylor as senior vice president of digital advertising sales, where she will be responsible for accelerating digital revenue growth across the company’s broadcast group.

An experienced sales leader with an extensive background in local broadcasting, digital sales, data-mining, strategic planning, and new business development, Taylor will report to Andrew Alford, president of Nexstar’s broadcasting division, and begin her new duties on June 17.

Across a 20+ year career in advertising sales and marketing with a particular focus on digital products, data, and insights, Taylor has established a long track record of success, Nexstar said.

Taylor joins Nexstar from Amazon, where she has served as senior business development manager for the company’s worldwide emerging business, Amazon Ads. At Amazon, Taylor built features and benefits that helped drive revenue growth and value for both business-to-consumer and business-to-business segments, leveraging technology and tools across a variety of advertising products and solutions to drive a 300% increase in new business revenue. She was responsible for designing and developing a strategic plan for digital growth, deepening internal and external partnerships with stakeholders such as ad tech and supply, and establishing measurement metrics to provide addressable advertising solutions for customers across the Amazon ad portfolio.

At Nexstar, Taylor will oversee digital advertising sales for the company’s broadcast group, including its owned and partner television stations and their respective websites in 117 local markets across the country. She will be responsible for leading the group’s local digital sales strategy, sales enablement, expansion of local sales products, as well as training and talent development and driving station-level and groupwide revenue growth.

“Lisa has established herself as a deeply experienced leader in digital sales and she understands keenly the nature of the rapidly evolving digital landscape,” said Alford. “She has been successful everywhere at growing ad revenue and profit, and knows how to build highly effective, collaborative sales teams. Her time at Amazon gave her a window into the digital space that will prove to be invaluable, and she will be a great asset to Nexstar.”

Prior to her work with Amazon, Taylor held sales and marketing leadership positions of increasing responsibility with Meredith Corporation, where she served as vice president of digital revenue from 2018 to 2022, overseeing sales for the company’s $1.8 billion Local Media Group. From 2016 to 2018, Taylor was director, digital Sales for Meredith.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Commenting on her appointment, Taylor said, “I’m grateful to Nexstar for giving me this opportunity and I’m looking forward to working with the digital teams across the company’s television stations. Nexstar’s scale and its unique portfolio of assets positions the company to offer a variety of digital and cross-platform advertising solutions which can be customized to suit the needs of any client—that gives Nexstar a distinct advantage over its competitors.”

Taylor has been deeply involved in media industry and community organizations throughout her career. She currently serves as a mentor for Veterati, which supports and guides veterans and military spouses to rewarding careers. While at Amazon, she was a member of Amazon Warriors, working with veterans and their spouses, and Amazon Women, promoting programs related to recruitment, inclusion, and diversity. She is a past member of the Interactive Advertising Bureau.

Taylor earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from DePauw University and her MBA from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania.