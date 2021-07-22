Nexstar Media Promotes Ron Romines To SVP & Regional Manager

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media has promoted Ron Romines to senior vice president and regional manager, overseeing the company’s broadcast and digital operations in various markets across the country.

Romines will assume his new responsibilities on July 26 and report to Andrew Alford, Nexstar Media’s president of Broadcasting.

“Ron’s done an outstanding job with WJZY-TV, WMYT-TV, and FOX46.com, successfully launching them as Nexstar-branded media properties and spearheading their consistent improvement in ratings, revenue and profitability,” said Alford. “He’s extremely familiar with Nexstar and has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead highly-effective and successful management, sales and news teams that deliver impactful results for our advertisers, marketers, and the local communities we serve. It is a pleasure to promote him to this new position and I look forward to his continued contributions to the Nexstar management team.”

Romines will be based at Nexstar’s headquarters in Irving, Texas.

Romines brings 30 years of broadcast experience to his new role.

Romines has been the vice president and general manager of the company’s broadcast and digital operations in Charlotte, North Carolina (DMA #22). In this capacity, Mr. Romines was responsible for the long-term strategy and day-to-day operations of WJZY-TV (FOX), WMYT-TV (MyNet) and FOX46.com.

During his tenure in Charlotte, Mr. Romines was instrumental in helping transform Nexstar’s local media businesses and WJZY-TV expanded local news programming by ten hours per week.

He also led the creation and development of a variety of exclusive local sports programming and during his time there, the operation also saw significant gains in digital revenue, page views, and unique visitors to FOX46.com by launching a new news application and the site’s first-ever breaking news alerts.

Romines first joined Nexstar in January 2017, following the company’s acquisition of Media General, Inc., where he served as vice president and general manager of WTEN-TV and news10.com in Albany, NY (DMA #59). Romines joined WTEN-TV in 2005 and spent 14 years there in a variety of posts.

Prior to joining WTEN-TV in 2005, Mr. Romines served in various general sales management roles of increasing responsibility on behalf of WJTV-TV (CBS) and WAPT-TV (ABC) in Jackson, Miss., WCCO-TV (CBS) in Minneapolis, Minn., and KOCO-TV (ABC) in Oklahoma City, Okla. He began his broadcasting career in 1991 as a local account executive at WDBD-TV (FOX) in Jackson, Miss.