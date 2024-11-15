Nexstar Hires Ex-Fox News Exec Bill Sammon

IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media Group said it has hired Bill Sammon as senior vice president of Washington editorial content for The Hill and NewsNation.

In this newly created position, Sammon will be responsible for directing Nexstar’s national news content in the nation’s capital, where he will be based. He will report to Cherie Grzech, president and managing editor for news and politics at NewsNation, and assume his new duties on Nov. 18.

Sammon brings nearly 40 years of news experience to his new role, most recently as senior VP and managing editor, Washington, at Fox News.

He started his journalism career in his hometown of Cleveland, working as an investigative reporter for The Plain Dealer. In 1995, he moved to Europe to become a war correspondent for military newspaper Stars and Stripes, covering conflicts in Bosnia and Iraq. In 1997, Sammon relocated to Washington and spent a decade as a White House correspondent for several newspapers, including The Washington Times. Sammon has written six books on the presidency, four of which became New York Times bestsellers.

Sammon joined Fox News Channel in 2008. His responsibilities included overseeing presidential debates and the network’s decision desk, where he projected winners and losers in national elections. During the 2020 presidential election, Sammon was the first to declare President Joe Biden the winner in Arizona, a key state that paved the way for his eventual election.

“We are excited to have Bill on board,” Grzech said. “Bill’s impeccable credentials as a journalist are renowned, and he is the perfect leader to oversee the combined newsgathering operations of The Hill and NewsNation in Washington, D.C. Bill will be a tremendous addition to our team.”

Said Sammon: “I’m grateful for the chance to work with Nexstar’s incredible team of outstanding journalists. Last week, they accurately informed the world who would win the presidency, and this week, did the same with the House of Representatives—before any other news outlet—demonstrating yet again, Nexstar’s unwavering commitment to accurate, quality journalism.”