Nexstar, Altice USA End Blackout

IRVING, Texas, and NEW YORK—After exchanging increasingly pointed barbs in recent weeks, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) reached a new distribution agreement that immediately restored all Nexstar stations and programming to Altice USA’s Optimum TV customers on Jan. 18.

Nexstar stations and its cable news network NewsNation were dropped from the Optimum lineup on Jan. 10 after the parties were unable to reach a new deal. The blackout involved 63 Nexstar-owned stations in 42 markets and NewsNation on cable systems owned by Altice around the country.

As usual in these agreements, financial terms were not disclosed.