Nexstar Acquires Kentucky’s WDKY-TV

LEXINGTON, Ky. & IRVING, Texas—Nexstar Media has announced that it has acquired WDKY-TV, the Fox-affiliated TV station in Lexington, Ky., from a Sinclair Broadcast Group subsidiary. WDKY-TV will be Nexstar’s first TV station licensed in Kentucky.

In addition to the station acquisition, Nexstar has appointed Monte Costes as vice president and general manager of WDKY-TV. Costes is familiar with the Lexington market, per Nexstar, as he most recently served as the director of sales for WLEX-TV (NBC) in Lexington. In addition, Costes has years of sales management and marketing leadership experience, including 12 years in local and national sales at WTTV-TV (CBS)/WXIN-TV (Fox).

“Monte is the perfect choice to lead out newly acquired broadcasting and digital operations in Lexington,” said Mike Vaugh, senior vice president and regional manager for Nexstar. “His nearly 30 years of experience as a sales leader, coupled with his lengthy track-record of leadership success as a result of his ability to build highly-performing sales teams, identify new business opportunities and develop non-traditional revenue streams have all equipped him well to lead WDKY-TV, foxlexington.com and their related mobile and social media applications.”

In his new position at WDKY-TV, Costes will report to Vaughn.

Nexstar has a total of 197 TV stations in 115 markets.